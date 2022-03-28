Letter: There is nothing toxic about wanting the truth

I am deeply troubled by the response of Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza to the very serious allegations of political self-dealing on his part. Rather than encourage an outside investigation that might clear his name, a local political consultant, working on behalf of Pedroza, is coaching his supporters and encouraging them to utilize irrelevant talking points to spin the narrative and help Pedroza hide behind a cloak of accusations levied against his constituents — citizens who are merely seeking the truth.

Basically, those talking points claim that the concerns of these citizens are baseless attacks against Pedroza, his wife, and his kids, from a small group of hateful people, who are racists at heart and whose level of public discourse has reached an alarmingly toxic level.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

When people simply seeking clarity and transparency from our elected officials are labeled as hateful and toxic, we should all be very concerned. Is the truth so damaging that it cannot be revealed lest someone in power be irreparably discredited?

We have all witnessed the consequences of believing false narratives. I would hope that we, including our elected officials, can do better than that.

That, however, is not the most alarming thing being said about the people conducting and supporting this investigation into Supervisor Pedroza’s conflict of interest.

As a person proud of my Mexican heritage, I find the charge of racism being levied at me, and the other Latinos in our community who are demanding an outside investigation, to be very troubling.

Are we somehow presumed to be immune to the temptations of political self-dealing that come with the power and influence that a political office holds? Or are the standards of ethical conduct somehow lower for those of us of Latin or other “brown” heritage? If so, that is an insult to all of us and does nothing but cause damage to our community.

But what is most troubling is how this particular “race card” discredits the very real impacts that people of color suffer in our communities every day. Claiming “racism” for the slights Pedroza thinks he and his family are suffering is a slap in the face to those members of our community who deal with racism and suffering on a daily basis.

By labeling those seeking nothing but the truth as racists who are simply out to get him, Supervisor Pedroza is not supporting other Latinos in this community. Rather he is letting them, and every other person of color, down.

If Supervisor Pedroza was really interested in revealing the truth, he would be the first in line to demand an outside investigation with subpoena power and a forensic accountant to clear his name, so he can continue to pursue his ambitious political career and make us all proud. It would also let the county get back to the job of governing on behalf of all of the people who live and work in Napa County.

If Supervisor Pedroza was really concerned about racism in Napa County, he would take a closer look at his own behavior and attitudes towards those in his constituency who are suffering the very real and actual consequences of racism, and not just use it as a cover to hide behind while trying to protect his personal interests.

Unfortunately, Supervisor Pedroza has chosen a different route.

Cio Lucio Perez

St. Helena

Editor's Note: Cio Lucio Perez is running for the Napa County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat in the upcoming June election.