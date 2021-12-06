Letter: These are credible sources?

Richard Bruns writes in again to reiterate his shaky equation of restrictive abortion laws with fascism ("Letter distorted the facts," Nov. 23) – although he’s softened his condemnation somewhat by referring to authoritarianism and oppression instead.

Before I tend to any substantive refutation, let me address two minor misunderstandings. First, the phrase “born out of due time” was a literary allusion. I'm guessing that some readers understood it. The point – which I also made in more literal language – was that I missed his first letter but saw his second letter. The second referred to the first, which enabled me to answer the first. Clear enough?

Second, Bruns seems to accuse me of likening my ideological opponents to fascists or Nazis. No, sir: that was you. My whole point was that such demonization was unnecessary and counterproductive.

Bruns tasks me chiefly with not naming my sources. He does name his. Sources for earlier letters included half-remembered radio chatter and Wikipedia. Sources for the most recent letter included CNN-Health. By the way, Bruns cited no source for his assertion that religion was the motive for opposing abortion.

Even online, and even at Wikipedia, Mr. Bruns will find accounts of how Wikipedia is not a reliable source for citation. The relevant article is entitled “Wikipedia: academic use.” Here’s some of what it has to say: “Many colleges and universities… have a policy that prohibits students from using Wikipedia as their source for doing research papers, essays, or anything equivalent.” I submit that CNN is even less reliable.

I myself prefer books. The standard source on the enactment of anti-abortion laws in this country is James Mohr’s “Abortion in America” (Oxford University Press, 1978). It’s important to note that Mohr is a supporter of legalized abortion, not a right-to-lifer. Nevertheless, he writes as an historian, not an advocate, and tries to get his facts straight.

Mohr stresses that the central embryological point for anti-abortion physicians in the 19th century was the recognition that “quickening,” so vital to common law treatments of abortion, was a matter of no medical significance whatsoever (p. 164). Here’s his summation: “Most physicians considered abortion a crime because of the inherent difficulties of determining any point at which a steadily-developing embryo became somehow more alive than it had been the moment before” (p. 165).

Mohr also names the leader of the physicians’ campaign against abortion: Horatio Storer, M.D., scion of a prominent Boston family. Induced abortions, Storer insisted, were “a crime against life, the child being always alive” (“Why Not: A Book for Every Woman”). In the same work, he indicated that “quickening” was only a perception of the mother and that fetal movement occurred far earlier. “These motions must be allowed to prove life, and independent life.” Dr. Storer’s little book won a prize from and was published by the American Medical Association in 1866. It represented general medical opinion at the time.

Sure sounds like an embryological rationale to me.

The remark from Bruns that embryology was “in its infancy” in the 19th century is a cute phrase, but it’s not true. Scientific embryology dates back to the Ancient Greeks. My source is the “De generatione animalium” of Aristotle, ed. H.J. Dorossaart Lulofs (Oxford Classical Texts, 2018). Translations are available under the title “On the Generation of Animals.” Fun fact: Alexander the Great empowered Aristotle to study embryology by sending miscarriages, preserved in wine, home from his conquests.

It is true that embryology has made enormous progress since 1873. We now have even more scientific reason to oppose abortion than Dr. Storer did. I thank Bruns for highlighting this reality.

Bruns refers to another internet source to challenge my statement that all the Western allies in World War II had restrictive abortion laws. But even the source that he quotes proves me right. According to Bruns, “History of Abortion,” online, lists countries that “allowed abortions, with a sliding case of criteria for cases affecting physical and/or mental well-being of women.” In other words, they allowed therapeutic abortion for a variety of medical causes. This means that they restricted elective abortion. Bruns doesn’t say so, but the one exception on the list was the Soviet Union, which in 1920 allowed abortion without restriction. The U.S.S.R. was an ally in WWII but not a Western country. I repeat: all the Western allies restricted abortion during WWII and therefore, according to the standard introduced by Bruns, were as fascist as the Axis powers.

Do polls show that Americans are strongly in favor of unrestricted abortion? If so, why are all these restrictive laws being passed? And why is Bruns so worried? If Bruns is correct on this score, electoral victories will bring permissive abortion policies everywhere. Won’t they?

Tom Riley

Napa