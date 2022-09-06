Letter: Think before you sign recall petitions

Napa County has been notified that groups are ramping up efforts to pursue the recall of two of the members of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos.

Their aim is to collect enough valid signatures to force a costly special election for the removal of these two supervisors halfway through the four-year terms they were elected to in 2020.

We believe it is important that voters are informed of some of the potential ramifications of a recall election before they decide whether to sign on the dotted line.

Is pursuing a recall election of two county board members in the middle of their term in the best interests of Napa County? Does it make sense politically, or financially? Has their conduct in office warranted such an action?

Recall efforts are expensive, diverting desperately needed resources, not to mention public attention, from other pressing issues facing our county.

If a sufficient number of valid signatures are collected, Napa County will be required to redirect money from the general fund to conduct a special recall election, when the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors election will take place in less than 24 months.

As important as the cost to taxpayers, recall election campaigns become all consuming. Does it best serve the interests of Napa County to focus the attention of the Board of Supervisors and the public on a recall campaign/election and away from other, pressing issues facing the county such as fire prevention, job creation, the economy, water, infrastructure, climate change, etc.?

The overwhelming majority of recall petitions filed in California have failed to qualify for the ballot and only a small number of officials have been recalled by the voters.

The next scheduled election for Supervisor Pedroza and Ramos' seats on the Napa County Board of Supervisors will be in 2024. We are confident voters will make the right decision and urge residents not to sign the petitions.

Mike Thompson

Member of Congress, D-St. Helena

Bill Dodd

California State Senator, D-Napa

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

California State Assemblymember, D-Winters