Letter: Third Street in need of repair

Are the developers of the condos on Third and Second streets going to pay for repaving and striping those streets? Third Street is especially bad.
Nancy Walker
Napa
Are the developers of the condos on Third and Second streets going to pay for repaving and striping those streets? Third Street is especially bad.
Nancy Walker
Napa
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
First, I applaud the city leadership and staff for experimentation — not something that cities normally do, especially on the heels of COVID when Napa was thinking out-of-the box to create outdoor oriented activity, dining, and tasting to support its downtown shop and restaurant owners and their workers. However, the nature of experiments is that sometimes they ultimately don't work.
Skyline Wilderness Park is a jewel for Napa County, an 850-acre park for all to enjoy, whether you are a hiker, biker, equestrian, archer, dis…
I think our city would greatly benefit from having Paul and I participate in a series of community sponsored gatherings in which we can share our perspectives and hear from you – the residents of St. Helena.
Dear editor, would you please quit messing with the paper and put the comics and advice columns back the way they were?
The League of Women Voters of Napa County will be hosting five nonpartisan candidate forums for contested mayoral and city council seats.
The people who are behind Proposition 26 and/or Proposition 27 are big money people and they want our money, they could care less about homeless folks sleeping on the streets.
I suggest the Republican and Democratic state leadership form a bipartisan legislative committee to develop a “Statement of the Values of Our Founding Fathers.”
I get your paper because I like knowing what's going on locally, reading the letters, and most importantly, the jumble and Dilbert.
I urge you to vote for Anne Cottrell in November. Anne has the good sense, ability and knowledge to make the right decisions — the best decisions — for Napa County.
I would like to add my name to those who have already endorsed Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.