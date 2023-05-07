James Kishnoff’s cheap shot on Mike Thompson regarding Highway 37 was ironic given this road’s history.

I’m old enough to remember when this stretch was called “Blood Alley” and had one of the highest rates of head-on collisions per capita in the entire state. Despite multiple deaths and paralyzing injuries each year, Caltrans refused to make the necessary improvements.

There was only one public official who had the tenacity and skill set to fix it. It was Mike Thompson who fought tooth-and-nail to remove the dangerous passing zones and install today’s life-saving median barrier. So on behalf of all of the lives that you’ve saved, thanks Mike.

Ed Matovcik

Napa