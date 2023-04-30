Why hasn't U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson gotten this Highway 37 project, affecting hundreds of thousands of people, federally funded through the infrastructure bill or as a standalone bill?

Federal infrastructure spending is nearly all investment spending, so doesn't add to inflation at all. Why make us create a toll road, which hurts workers disproportionately more than most? It's not too late. If enough of us get enough people to get enough people to call or write, we just might make an impact.