Letter: Thoughts and prayers regarding recent shootings

The same responses and questions are posted after every mass shooting. All mass shootings are tragic and the mass shooting of school children is especially horrifying. Our natural instinct as humans is to protect children. This unbearable act causes us to react not only with anguish and guilt, but the heartbreak of knowing we all bear responsibility for the total failure to act to prevent such tragedies.

Our initial response to these events is to extend some measure of support to the families and law enforcement most directly affected by the nightmare of that day. There is no level of compassion that can provide solace to these families and first responders.

The first examination of these killers seeks to find behavioral hints that could have triggered suspicions and responses. After that, mental health, previous criminal record and citizenship are studied. At this point it should be mentioned that few, if any, mentally ill teens would probably seek the services necessary to provide insight and possible prevention of such barbaric, sadistic behavior.

I believe these investigations are partly an opportunity to provide cover to law enforcement and politicians for the complete failure to protect the public and the voters.

I heard these numbers in recent days but they bear repeating: as I write this letter we are 145 days in 2022. In that time frame there have been 212 mass shootings. None have been on the scale of the recent shooting in Texas, but all are equally devastating to the families, communities, witnesses and first responders.

Many will read this and think I advocate for confiscation of your weapons in violation of your Second Amendment rights. I do not.

My suggestion is for responsible gun owners to work together with the NRA and your local gun clubs to construct reasonable and important restrictions on certain types of weapons and ammunition.

Currently, many gun owners and NRA members are painted in a negative, all encompassing light. You can do something to help heal America. It would be the most meaningful and respectful act you could provide.

I did a Google search on politicians receiving the most generous contributions from the NRA. You can do the same search. These are the people who can be the most helpful in promoting the necessary legislation. I also searched countries with mass shooting events. No surprise, my research shows the U.S. leading the pack. Most other countries have a few, if any, incidents. It’s embarrassing. I feel a terrible anguish of those directly involved.

Offering thoughts and prayers to those who could make a difference.

Susan Katz

Napa