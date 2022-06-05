Letter: Thoughts on abortion rights

SCOTUS will likely rule that abortion in not defined in the constitution and the matter should be referred to each state.
There is virtually no chance it will be declared impermissible and illegal throughout. Those seeking abortion should treat it like car insurance: if you plan to use the function, get insurance so you are protected for the possible cost and it is your fault. If it is not your fault or wish, you can be protected and have the right to sue the instigator. The key is the public should have no obligation to decide or pay for the result.
Each person should make the decision for themselves.
Graham Bryce
Napa