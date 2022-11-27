Letter: Thoughts on bans

Why are Republican politicians so eager to ban books but won’t ban guns? When will we hold them responsible?
Cheryle Stanley
Yountville
Look what happened on Election Day. It was a veritable referendum on the unbridled growth and development ambitions of those that believe that all Napa land is theirs to develop without regard to environmental consequences. Well, the citizens of the county spoke with a resounding voice and expressed their concerns about our environment, social inequities, and awareness that our shared natural resources are at stake. The developer candidates were resoundingly defeated.
Having read the article on my phone regarding the NVUSD's decision to sue the state Office of Education, I felt a need to express some observations.
It has perplexed me for a long time: the county grants amnesty and indemnity to wineries and growers that violate the terms of their use permits and then turns around and grants the violating party everything they're asking for, usually increased production, increased visitors and more events.
We were very pleased to see that Congressman Mike Thompson has co-sponsored the Federal Carbon Dioxide Removal Leadership Act (FCDRLA). This far-sighted, pioneering and vital legislation will create a sustainable, long-term market for the removal and durable storage of legacy carbon dioxide through both natural and technological means.
Together, we should support our newly elected leadership and each other, so we can continue to live in a successful, vibrant Napa Valley.
When I retired I wanted to join a choir but not a church choir, so I enrolled at Napa Valley College. Had I not enrolled at our college, I would never have known the hardships some of the students suffer in order to get an education. Along the way, I joined the NVC Foundation and worked on the annual scholarship awards.
When is enough truly enough? How many more of our taxpayer dollars are to be wasted on attorney fees and litigation instead of being appropriately spent on our children?
In addition, a 170-key hotel will be built. Where are the "affordable" houses for all the workers that Napa is required by the state to provide? Wouldn't this be a perfect opportunity to incorporate these into the new development? Why aren't there more available here? Perhaps the developers don't want affordable housing in the new hotel tourist area? Where are the planners in this?
The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
