With Independence Day just around the corner for my country’s welfare I’ve become a mourner. For freedoms, precedence, and rights we’ve fought the courts are not upholding what they really ought.

Strange interpretations of law are recently underway going back to a time when only white males had a say.

Females of childbearing years no matter their age and LGBTQ individuals may not health care engage when needed to address what they want and need. Is discrimination what these new rulings really feed?

Then there is student loan forgiveness which would benefit the entire economy and all in time as it should. Heap on that the killing of affirmative action as well for diversity our state has shown that isn’t so swell.

There’s our failure at common sense gun control while for a mass shooting record we’re on a roll. As for a well-armed militia these aren’t muskets now, they’re assault weapons- the damage they do, wow!

We have an ex-president who promoted the Big Lie, tried to stay in power, and is running yet again, sigh.

Ethics used to be important but apparently no more; recusal as an action now seems to be just old folklore. Do we refuse to see people as one, but some “other” and are we legislating they are not really our brother?

We’re all made of stardust, all one mass of humanity- why do we have to look down on some with enmity.

I care about my country, and I am sure you do too. We still have the vote, at least for now I think we do. But democracy is at stake if we don’t act pretty soon to use our votes wisely, time’s ticking and it's high noon.

Do have a very Happy Fourth of July and let’s all try to make this a more perfect union for all by and by.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville