Letter: Thoughts on Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is on the November ballot. It seeks to ensure that public access to contraception, abortion, and associated privacy is protected by the California Constitution. It is opposed by many faith-based institutions and clerics, led by the Catholic Church. They are using the “power of the pulpit,” mailings, and social media to express their opposition. That might otherwise be an acceptable strategy as long as you were not a tax exempt organization based, in part, on the separation of church and state articulated in the Bill of Rights.

The arguments expressed by the Catholic Church are “all powerful,” in that they originate from a combination of the Bible and a belief that this is “what the Lord ordains,” The sanctity of the unborn is sacred; God seeks to ensure that all children are protected. I seek not to be too snarky, but how has that doctrine been applied by the church over the many years of priestly abuse of children.

Let's be clear. An amendment to the California Constitution may be considered a bit of overreach since California law is already clear on the matter. However, unless you have been asleep over the past few years, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have packed the Supreme Court to enable it to overturn Roe v. Wade and let states decide what to do. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (the “Palmetto State Chameleon”) has recently submitted a bill for a national abortion ban, much to the chagrin of many Republicans and the delight of some Democrats.

If you are the Governor of California, what would you do under these conditions?

Eric Zimny

Napa

