Letter: Thoughts on recent Catholic conference

In reference to the Napa Valley Register’s article “Conservatives come to Napa” about a four-day conservative Catholic conference with topics such as a talk by former Attorney General William Barr on how Catholics live as "resident aliens" and faithful citizens at the same time.

Having lived in our beautiful country for 83 years and the last 44 of them in Napa, I am grateful to my parents for “registering” me as a Catholic at baptism, a week after I was born and for all the years that the church has nurtured me.

At this time of my life I often use the lower case “c” to describe my catholic faith and believe more and more in its fundamental teachings that we are all made in God’s image.

When Steve Green, CEO, of Hobby Lobby speaks on “the importance of biblical literacy” I hope he refers to Luke, Chapter 10, vs. 25 – 37 when Jesus is asked by a teacher of the law, “what must I do to receive eternal life” and Jesus asked him to interpret it himself.

When the teacher responded, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus replied “you are right!”

The Lord then answered the man’s question of “who is my neighbor” by telling the story of the good Samaritan about a man who showed mercy and kindness rather than animosity and bitterness to a “fellow human being!”

The unbelievable use of concepts such as “post-truth” or “fake news” or conspiracies is not only creating more and more dis-unity but is truly frightening to those who are struggling to know who or what to believe.

Successful business leaders, lawyers, clergymen, etc. have not only a responsibility but an obligation to teach actual facts and not distortions and hateful fallacies that can destroy people’s reputations, their faith and sometimes cause injury or death.

Teresa Cahill

Napa