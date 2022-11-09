Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

For three years, I have been shepherding SB 842 through the California Legislature. This bill would have funded the Share the Care concept of recycling medical equipment and home health supplies into Yolo, Solano and Contra Costa Counties. What started off as a personal endeavor on my front porch over 12 years ago, had become legislation, SB 842, co-sponsored by state Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. After years of considerable committee work and many conversations, it passed through the Senate and Assembly with no opposition.

It was exciting to be a part of a process that started with an idea, and with the grassroots support of the Napa Valley community, grew into a possibility that would pilot into three other counties. It also could have meant Share the Care would have had a solid footing of state-funded support.

But our governor vetoed the bill. It came as a surprise to me, and many others. SB 842 is no longer a possibility for our community. At least not at this time. Whether the bill will be introduced again is not my decision.

As a senior senator, representing Solano and Napa Counties in the California Senior Legislature, I am part of a community of older adults who propose legislation every year in the hope that a senator or assembly member will pick up a proposal, and make it a bill with the possibility of making it all the way into a law. We meet every year. This year, we have 17 proposals submitted, and we will vote on the top 10. These then will be "shopped" to the legislators. This year, I wrote the proposal banning the toxic herbicide, Paraquat. in California. Paraquat is linked to causing Parkinson's Disease and is still widely used in our agricultural industry. I don't know whether this proposal will make it into the top 10 voted by senior legislators. If it is, it will be a first step in a very long process.

I want to thank Senator Dodd and Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry and their staff for the work it took to get SB 842 all the way to the governor's desk. Thousands of people have been helped by the Share the Care medical equipment and recycling center at 162 S. Coombs in Napa. I know that our community will continue to support and keep the center open. It's changed a lot from my front porch, and is now a storefront that is staffed by volunteers and visited by dozens weekly. In a perfect world, a center like this would be available to people throughout our state.

I want to thank all of you who've supported Share the Care through the years, and hope that you will continue to donate medical equipment and home health supplies so that others can benefit.

Yvonne Baginski

Napa