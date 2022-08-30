Letter: Thoughts on student loans

Those who object to help with student loans are short sighted. Each person who successfully goes to college or a university will graduate, get a job that pays more than a minimum wage, and therefore will pay increased taxes that will ultimately benefit the entire population.

It more than pays for itself over time and is one of the best things we can invest in for our collective future. It helps individuals reach their potential, helps families make ends meet, and helps us grow, innovate, compete and progress as a society.

I’m old now but making college possible for me was thanks to my high school chemistry teacher who believed in me. She got me a $250 scholarship from the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of which she was a member.

Back then, it allowed me to go to UC Berkeley while living at home, pay my fees, buy the necessary books, and was life changing.

I could not get a state scholarship at the time as my sister had one and only one was allowed at that time per family.

My education allowed me to break into a field that was almost exclusively a man’s field at that time and receive a comparable salary.

I am horrified now by the cost of a college education. States should be more supportive of their institutions of higher learning, and the institutions should try to keep their fees as low as possible. Often it is not the original loan, but the interest over time that can be oppressive. Anyone who has taken out a long- term home loan knows how much that adds to the price they ultimately have to pay.

Carrying a huge amount of student loan debt can potentially keep some students from jobs they studied to get. If a security clearance is needed, sufficient debt works against them as they could be considered a risk for being bribed.

Our students should not have to put their lives on hold because of outstanding student loan debt. So, I applaud the president for making a much-needed start at helping young people.

To those who have already paid off their student loans, I say congratulations to you, your parents or to whomever helped you to do so. Consider yourself lucky that you were able to do so. Do not begrudge others a bit of help in these days of ever-increasing costs.

I had no children but have gladly supported things that help our schools and students because I recognize the value of education. I hope you do, too.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville