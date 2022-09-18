Letter: Thoughts on supervisor recall efforts

One would think that, if one were to be paying attention to any of the media, that there are more important issues than mounting a spurious recall campaign against two local, as in Napa local, supervisors.

I don’t know if Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has violated ethics codes, or not. How could I? Only one side of the issue has been presented to the public. Over and over again.

Mr. Pedroza, I’m sure, has been advised to make no germane public comment. Presumably the state investigation committee will render a decision on that in time. Meanwhile, he continues to do the job he was elected to do, but adding to the pressure, a move by misaligned groups to foment a recall effort against him and Supervisor Belia Ramos.

I don’t know of any accusations against her that would possibly amount to the severity of a recall effort, other than personal dislike by some advocating recall. But let’s look at some tangential elements.

Remember the recall effort against Gov. Newsom? Following the butcher block diplomacy of the MAGA right wing, California right-wingers pumped millions into the effort, costing the state millions of dollars, as reported by the Los Angeles Times with a Sacramento dateline:

“SACRAMENTO — The unsuccessful special election to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office cost state and local governments more than $200 million, according to a final tally released Thursday by state elections officials.

“The total cost of the statewide Sept. 14 recall election — in which voters overwhelmingly rejected the effort to oust Newsom — was a little more than $200.2 million, according to a letter sent to state and legislative officials by Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who noted that expenses were slightly below original expectations.

“‘This was a substantial cost to taxpayers and a significant disruption to governing the state,” Weber, a Democrat who opposed the recall, said in a statement. “This price tag confirms that it is necessary to revisit the recall process and to pursue effective reforms.’”

Napa’s share of the abortive lesson in democracy, is as follows:

Allocated Gubernatorial Recall Elections Costs:

$557,155.92

Allocated Gubernatorial REAL election Costs:

$562,987.46

Remaining Balance of Funds from Gubernatorial Recall Allocation

–($4,882.54)

Additional Funds needed for Gubernatorial Recall Election Costs Incurred

$4,882.54

John Tuteur, Napa County’s Assessor, Recorder, and County Clerk, responded to Timestream’s questions regarding a potential recall effort framing two Napa County supervisors, Belia Ramos, District 5, and Alfredo Pedroza, District 4.

Since two supervisors are under recall attack, I asked Mr. Tuteur how the costs of those special elections would line up. Mr. Tuteur said, if two separate recall elections are held on the same Tuesday, the combined cost would be somewhere between $300,000 and $350,000.

If each recall election is held on a different Tuesday, the combined cost would be between $500,000 and $550,000.

Whether held on the same date or different dates, there would be two separate ballots.

District 4 would have one ballot with the recall measure yes or no and then the list of candidates.

District 5 would have one ballot with the recall measure yes or no and then the list of candidates.

Each recall election is held for voters in each district.

Persons signing the recall petition must reside in the district in which the recall is taking place.

The goal would be to hold the two recall elections on the same date so that we could:

count process and count both ballot styles on the same schedule which would reduce the cost as opposed to, if held on two separate dates and following two separate schedules, the cost would nearly double.

So! Here’s the deal. A recall election will cost Napa County a minimum of $300,000, according to Tuteur who would be in charge of the whole process.

Or it could cost as much as $500,000! Half a million that could do so much more elsewhere. And by the way, that cost is incurred REGARDLESS regardless of the outcome of the recall election.

The process of democracy is majority rules; minority tries again. They don’t try to undo what was done. A certain ex-president is still trying to do that, and recall would seem to be a legal effort to undo an election, rather than mount an effort for the next election (it’s only until 2024.)

Richard Bruns

Napa