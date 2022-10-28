Letter: Time for a change at NVUSD

Our school system is suffering from lack of vision.

We are told about how many wonderful alphabet soup programs the school system has, though there is widespread acknowledgement that the implementation comes up short. We hear "equity" but, if the performance of our schools is an indicator, we aren’t actually getting it. We hear that we solved the budget problem while also claiming financial distress, oddly congratulating ourselves and stifling debate about our future course at the same time.

Our "success" is measured by an increasingly narrow set of goals and our schools are showing signs of strain; enrollment is declining faster than Napa's demographics would suggest. And yet, we are told at every turn how great our poorly ranked and declining school system is while our NVUSD Board seems to unanimously rubber stamp the actions of the administration. It is time for a change.

Cutting our way to solvency while eliminating programs that might entice people not to leave the District won't work any better for our schools than it would in the private sector. We must make our schools better, but first we must vote for change. Join me in voting for a board that embraces a positive future for our schools. Let's hold NVUSD to a higher standard and give our kids a school system worthy of the world-class destination that we call home.

Please consider voting for:

James Silver, Trustee Area 1

Summer Gilgallon, Trustee Area 6

Julianna Hart, Trustee Area 7

William Daley

Napa