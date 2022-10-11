Letter: Time for change at NVUSD

Like other homeowners in Napa, we received our property tax bill in the mail this week. I took special note of the amount that we are paying for three previous NVUSD school bonds.

I’ve never before voted against a school bond. As a newly retired 20+ year former NVUSD employee, I am well aware of the facility maintenance and upgrade needs. However, I’m making a different choice this time around because I no longer have confidence that the current school board is a good steward of our tax dollars.

I also have little trust in their ability to hear and see what the community wants and needs. In addition, I often find myself questioning the accuracy and transparency of data and statistics that they are sharing with our community.

Last year during at least one public meeting, the school board commented that they would be pursuing additional school closures. There are also unverified rumors circulating that NVUSD will be spending even more of our tax dollars to sue the State Board of Education to try and challenge the state’s decision to approve a new public charter school in Napa.

Enough already! Fiscal transparency, accountability, creative solutions, and common sense spending are what I expect from our school board. We need fresh ideas, not the continued blaming of “the prior administration.”

Let’s see some microdata on the past 3 years of declining enrollment. When those students left NVUSD, where did they go? Did they actually leave Napa or did they just leave NVUSD schools? Was the attrition rate similar at all schools or were there some that had higher or lower drop rates? The answers to those questions are what should be driving the decisions made by our board.

I’m urging fellow Napans to vote for change. James Silver, District 1; Summer Gilgallon, District 6; Julianna Hart, District 7.

Wendy Beltrami

Napa