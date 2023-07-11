In 1945, Charlie might have wondered what his life would be like if he was enrolled at the local high school, played sports and eventually attended college. His mother couldn’t care for him because of her addiction to alcohol. Instead of living with his family, he was 12 when placed at Sonoma State Hospital. His education ended after the sixth grade.

Staff forcibly sterilized Charlie. He was 15 and one of the 5,530 victims at Eldridge, California.

The Human Betterment Foundation, comprised of rich and/or powerful white men, helped to expand the eugenics program throughout California. In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court in Buck v. Bell legitimized the state’s ability to take away the right of a man, woman or child to make reproductive decisions.

Decades later, Gov. Gray Davis and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued apologies to the victims who were between the ages of 7 and 70 when forcibly sterilized at state hospitals. The legislature passed the Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program, allocating funding for reparations to state hospital victims and women involuntarily sterilized at prisons, as well as $1 million for memorials.

Last year, only 3 men and women who were teens when sterilized at Sonoma State Hospital received about $15,000 each from the California Victims Compensation Board. Charlie died before he could apply for reparations. It’s estimated that 600 elderly survivors out of the 20,000-plus California victims are alive today.

The Sterilization and Social Justice Lab at UCLA estimates that six men and women who had been sterilized at Napa State Hospital might be alive today. They also estimate that about 18% of all sterilization survivors are of Latinx ethnicity.

Advocates recommended a memorial task force as an “artist led effort guided by community feedback and survivor testimony to envision a memorial that truly acknowledges the harms of state sterilization practices in institutionalized settings.”

Instead, each Project Team at the Department of Developmental Services, Department of State Hospitals, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is comprised of 1 employee, excluding survivors and advocates.

The Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program ends Dec. 31 of this year. Without direct outreach to the survivors urging them to apply for compensation, involving them in the decision making for the memorials, including one at Eldridge (the now shuttered Sonoma State Hospital) and Napa State Hospital, there will be no reconciliation or adequate reparations for the surviving eugenics-era victims.

Sherry Smith

Glen Ellen