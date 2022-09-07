Letter: Time to save the Fairgrounds

It is time to finalize negotiations for the sale of Napa County Fairgrounds to the City of Calistoga.

This process has been going on for years and the citizens of Napa County expect more from their elected representatives. This extended process for a real estate transaction has caused untold dollars lost in revenue and allowed the facility to deteriorate immensely.

The County of Napa has a fiduciary responsibility that they have not upheld, and this can no longer continue. Voters in the upcoming election are asking very pointed questions and will remember this inaction when they cast their ballots.

Excuses are no longer acceptable to the voters. The county has a long track record of mismanaged real estate transactions and failures to serve the needs of its citizens. With Supervisor Wagenknecht leaving the Board and Supervisor Pedroza dealing with his own issues, these two who are supposed to be leading the negotiating team for the County appear to not to be that interested.

Friends of Napa County Fairgrounds will be holding a public meeting on Sept. 20 at which time it is expected that the main question asked will be who is responsible for these delays.

I urge the elected officials of this county to finalize these negotiations now and bring this matter to a positive conclusion. The time to kick this can down the road has long since passed.

Scott Atkinson

Calistoga