Letter: Time to turn to WB Yeats?

Famous Irish Poet WB Yeats wrote the poem "The Second Coming" at the end of World War I in 1919. It has been referenced many times over the years; in particular when the world faces potentially cataclysmic events as it does now.

Music was provided to it by Joni Mitchell in 1991 and a collection of essays by Joan Didion in 1968 entitled "Slouching Toward Bethlehem."

It is very possible that there are as many interpretations to its meaning as the number of people who have read it.

Please enjoy and perhaps talk amongst yourselves.

"The Second Coming"

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in the sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

Eric Zimny

Napa