Letter: Time to wake up

So, we're cutting back on buying oil from Russia — and encouraging our allies to do the same — to cripple Russia's economy and their ability to continue war in Ukraine.

Then, in the U.S., we've cancelled the Keystone pipeline, canceled leases both in on-shore and off-shore areas, placed extra fees on already agreed-to Federal oil and gas leases, made financing for fossil fuel companies very difficult, cancelled new and partially-built gas pipelines, etc., and expect different results.

What did Einstein say about doing the same things and expecting different results?

Now we're considering buying oil from Venezuela, Iran, Russia and OPEC countries. U.S. gas companies face stricter regulations for methane capture and other environmental priorities, while Russia and Venezuela, i.e., pay little heed to these concerns.

It makes much more sense to increase production in the U.S. by reversing bad oil policies, buying more from our ally Canada, and allowing completion of pipelines, mainly in the East coast, to utilize natural gas which contributes very little pollution to the atmosphere, and utilizing nuclear power, which is cheap, efficient, very reliable and nearly carbon free.

The Ukraine war has awakened Europeans from their energy illusions, but Mr. Biden is still kidding himself and the U.S. public. Time to wake up!

Tom Atkinson

Napa