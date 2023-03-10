I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Register for the verbatim publishing of a couple of my rambling opinions over the last year or so. I think your word limit is a great thing. I just wish there wasn't the 30-day rule between publishing, but I most certainly do understand the necessity of that.

It seems all this wonderfully inclement weather has provided me with far too much time to read and think due to work cancellations. I now look forward to being enlightened on a near daily basis by the diversity of the Register's opinion pieces and letters to the editor. I felt that a very recent one, written by a man of few words, conveyed the very important simple message that "it's the people who matter.” I don't have such an ability for getting to the point, so it may take me a few sentences to express my opinion on this topic. No doubt no two of us are exactly the same. One guy describes feeling great while dining downtown in a fine food establishment while in the presence of Napa Valley elites, while a guy like me would describe feeling great while dining at In-N-Out surrounded by little Napa Valley families enjoying cheese burgers, fries, and shakes. To each his own is all I can say about that.