Letter: To my fellow winemakers: Napa must defend itself

I founded Caymus Vineyards with my parents in 1972, and while wildfires have been a threat to Northern California my entire life, there is no doubt that they’ve been getting deadlier and more destructive. For example, 2017, 2018, and 2020 were each record-setting wildfire seasons, and I know I am not the only one worried about what the 2022 season might bring.

In 2017, Caymus, along with numerous other Napa wineries, lost many acres in the Atlas Fire. Those commercial losses were nothing compared to the devastating losses of homes and loved ones that so many others endured, but it was a sharp wake-up call to the dangers that these wildfires pose to the livelihood of Caymus, other wineries, and indeed Napa itself.

As a result of those losses, Caymus’s General Counsel volunteered to be a member of the Tort Claimants Committee in PG&E’s bankruptcy. The committee represented the interests of wildfire victims and helped secure billions of dollars of relief for those victims.

But as important as this work was, my preference would be to never have to be in that position again. We need to be proactive, not reactive. That is why I am calling on my fellow winemakers, who like me owe so much to the hard-working people of this county, to step up and help prevent the next wildfire disaster.

The heroes at Napa County Fire Department and Cal Fire will of course continue to protect us all as best they can from the wildfires as they have done countless times before. But that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t help out.

Some may recall that in September 2021, Napa County contracted with Illumination Technologies to pay for three months of monitoring for Illumination Technologies’ state-of-the-art “IQ FireWatch” sensors across Napa Valley.

The IQ FireWatch sensor combines artificial intelligence and technology developed in part by the German space industry to outperform conventional early wildfire detection methods such as CCTV cameras, spectroscopy, and infrared. It does this, in part, by scanning for the presence of chlorophyll, which can be both a sign of life in deep space as well as an early warning signal of an impending wildfire.

Anybody involved in firefighting will tell you that early detection is critical for stopping wildfires. Every minute counts. And the FireWatch sensor not only detects fires faster than traditional methods, but it can also more accurately pinpoint the location of the nascent fire. This saves firefighters the critical time they often have to spend looking for the initial embers.

The FireWatch sensor proved its effectiveness already as it was the earliest to detect the Diamond Mountain ignition on August 24, 2020 as well as the Glass Fire ignition on September 27, 2020. So while my understanding is that Illumination Technologies is in conversations with the county to further fund these critical sensors, we who live and rely on the valley for our livelihood can’t afford to wait.

That is why Caymus, along with other businesses in Napa Valley like Circle R Ranch & Vineyards, has made a financial contribution to Illumination Technologies to help fund these critical sensors through the rest of the year. To be clear, this was a one-time financial contribution, not an investment of any sort, but we felt it was important to try and do our part to maintain this critical fire detection capacity without an interruption in service.

While some have gotten involved in critical brush-clearing or other fire-prevention efforts, there is much more to do. That is why I am asking my fellow winemakers in Napa: please check out Illumination Technologies and learn more about what they are doing to help. Feel free to contact them and find out the best way you can support these efforts.

The next devastating fire can break out any day. Let’s give our firefighters the best heads up possible to fight it.

Chuck Wagner

Caymus Vineyards