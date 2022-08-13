Letter: Together we can prevent gun violence

I get sick every time I hear about senseless gun violence.

We have had far too many moments of silence since Sandy Hook. Our children and community deserve real action to stop the epidemic of gun violence in our country. We’re not alone and we’re not helpless. As I looked to become a part of the change I found the Sandy Hook Organization that is set to make a difference with people wanting to make change in their own communities. There are many seemingly simple, yet powerful things we can do today.

We must unite to bring change. We need sensible gun safety laws and programs in our schools and communities that help us identify the signs and signals before a shooting happens and intervene. Make a difference and change the lives of people that need our support.

There is reason to have hope that we can prevent gun violence before it happens through sensible gun safety laws and programs in our schools and communities that help us identify the signs and signals before a shooting happens and intervene.

To keep this hope alive and bring the change we need, I am asking everyone reading this to take two simple actions today. First, call your congress representative Mike Thompson and ask that he support gun violence prevention legislation to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Secondly, make the promise and help bring Sandy Hook Promise’s no-cost, violence prevention programs to our schools and community.

Victoria Bell

Napa