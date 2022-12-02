Letter: Too many RVs in Home Depot lot

I’m writing to you to voice my concern about the ever-growing population of recreational vehicles that are residing in the Home Depot parking lot on Soscol Avenue. This is technically the South Napa Market Place shopping center. A few months ago there were approximately four to five RVs residing there. Today there are more than two dozen RVs residing in this shopping center’s parking lot. This problem has grown from being easily corrected to now being a major issue. There is no doubt that this problem will continue to grow and soon it will become unmanageable.