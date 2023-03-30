As a paid subscriber and every day reader of the Register, the article in the March 27 edition titled "Who watches mobile home parks?" really got my dander up. I realize that the article was directed for the most part at a park in Stockton, but a couple of generalizations were just not correct and were insulting to me and I would venture to say many mobile home park residents.
My wife and I were residents of a park in Napa, Oaktree Vineyard, for seven years, and I can tell you this park is not "the end of the line" — nor are the residents "poorer than average" as implied in the article. Oaktree Vineyard is a gated community, all the homes have attached garages and nicely manicured lawns. In fact, if you would take a look at it and at other parks on Solano Avenue north of Salvador, you would see that they are not the "end of the line" as implied.
Phil Naumann
Germantown, WI