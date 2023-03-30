As a paid subscriber and every day reader of the Register, the article in the March 27 edition titled "Who watches mobile home parks?" really got my dander up. I realize that the article was directed for the most part at a park in Stockton, but a couple of generalizations were just not correct and were insulting to me and I would venture to say many mobile home park residents.

My wife and I were residents of a park in Napa, Oaktree Vineyard, for seven years, and I can tell you this park is not "the end of the line" — nor are the residents "poorer than average" as implied in the article. Oaktree Vineyard is a gated community, all the homes have attached garages and nicely manicured lawns. In fact, if you would take a look at it and at other parks on Solano Avenue north of Salvador, you would see that they are not the "end of the line" as implied.