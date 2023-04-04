Although our paths diverged after Yale, we did manage to keep in touch with each other (albeit sporadically) over the years and over the miles. He and I re-connected at our Yale 25th class reunion in 1986, and at our high school 50th class reunion in 2007.

What characterized Phil above all was his gracious demeanor and his even-tempered composure. In situations where some of those around him (including, all too often, myself) could be sophomorically abrasive in their actions and their comments, Phil maintained always an even keel, a calm and collected temperament, not swayed by transitory emotions. I never did see him raise his voice in anger at anyone, even in situations where others would have been amply justified in doing so. People around him never hesitated to seek out his advice, whatever the topic. He was an ideal judge.