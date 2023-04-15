Know anyone who has driven into a pothole and suffered damage to their vehicle?

During the deluge of rain last month, my son hit a pothole on Soscol Ferry Road. The pothole was filled with water and invisible to drivers. This caused over $1,900 damage. The front shock absorber blew up and did some other damage to the front end which made the car un-drivable and had to be towed to the Honda dealer for repairs.

The next day I drove by to see the hole and the County/City was filling it in as I drove by. I called and complained about the hole and asked if there was a way to get reimbursed. I filed a claim for damages and today I received a call from an adjuster down south that it was denied because no complaints about the hole were made prior to the incident.

So, I guess the County/City go with what they don't know won't hurt them. I guess they are not responsible for the roads that we pay taxes to keep up. This part of the road has been used as a detour many times for the road work on Highway 29. It is these very large trucks which are creating road hazards on our widely used throughways to be detoured away from construction zones.

Who is responsible for maintaining these roads when this type of construction is occurring? They can spend over $50 million for this new interchange but not fix my vehicle that was damaged because of road conditions created by this construction with, apparently, no oversight regarding the ongoing conditions of the roadways used by tax paying citizens.

I would ask people to call and complain about potholes so that maybe the next person can get their vehicle fixed when they drive into one of these maneaters full of water.

David Duplantis

Napa