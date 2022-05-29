Letter: Truchard cares about Napa’s senior community

Napa is a great place to live in and retire, as I have mentioned on several occasions in my Senior Corner column. However, there are unique issues we face as seniors that should be given more focus, such as the decline in the accessibility of senior-friendly transportation and other services.

I believe that my days of driving are coming to an end, and will need senior transportation available.

Of course, I was excited to learn that Suzanne Besú Truchard has always taken time to listen to the needs of the elderly, and knows the difficulty people like me have with getting to and from the more bustling areas of Napa where we find community and friends. I believe that she is committed to making accessibility more equitable for all members of Napa, including the senior population.

As one ages it’s vital that we can remain independent, and a large part of that is the freedom to enjoy traveling to and from our doctor’s office, groceries, county Senior Centers for exercise, etc. very important for us to stay active and healthy.

By fixing the crumbling roads and expanding public transportation to more areas, I know that the quality of life for all seniors will increase ten-fold. By simply fixing the sidewalks, Suzanne will make a leisurely stroll much less dangerous. I want to stay active and mobile for years to come, but a stumble on a cracked sidewalk can change that trajectory.

Most importantly, I feel like my voice and opinion are valuable to her. I feel heard and understood, and most importantly I know that Suzanne will address my concerns as a Supervisor when deciding on important matters that impact all Napans. For all these reasons, I wholeheartedly recommend Suzanne Besú Truchard.

I’m sad to say goodbye to retiring District 1 Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, who has been a winner as our county supervisor for many years.

Betty Rhodes

Napa