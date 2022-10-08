Letter: Truchard for District 1 supervisor

The Napa County Board of Supervisors needs a leader like Suzanne Truchard to join their ranks.

It’s no secret the BOS has had and continues to have numerous internal issues that have negatively impacted their effectiveness. We need a BOS that works for the common good, is collaborative and effective with each other, so that the myriad of issues facing our county are met squarely with no hidden agendas.

Former mayor, Jill Techel, is one of many past and current public servants who has endorsed Suzanne. We remember Jill as a steady, thoughtful leader and a hardworking public servant who got stuff done. I suspect she sees the same qualities in Suzanne.

In addition to her leadership style, Suzanne is a land use attorney whose skills require an ability to negotiate complex and competing interests by various stakeholders. She’s committed to making our county safer and more resilient in the face of climate change and other issues by working closely with each municipality in the valley.

I know her to be hardworking, to do the tedious but necessary homework in order to learn all sides of a given issue. I believe she will then move forward with innovative solutions based on her professional background, her effective leadership style, and unique life experiences.

Join me in voting for Suzanne Truchard for District 1.

Carol Barge

Napa