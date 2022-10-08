 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Truchard for District 1 supervisor

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The Napa County Board of Supervisors needs a leader like Suzanne Truchard to join their ranks.

It’s no secret the BOS has had and continues to have numerous internal issues that have negatively impacted their effectiveness. We need a BOS that works for the common good, is collaborative and effective with each other, so that the myriad of issues facing our county are met squarely with no hidden agendas.

Former mayor, Jill Techel, is one of many past and current public servants who has endorsed Suzanne. We remember Jill as a steady, thoughtful leader and a hardworking public servant who got stuff done. I suspect she sees the same qualities in Suzanne.

In addition to her leadership style, Suzanne is a land use attorney whose skills require an ability to negotiate complex and competing interests by various stakeholders. She’s committed to making our county safer and more resilient in the face of climate change and other issues by working closely with each municipality in the valley.

People are also reading…

I know her to be hardworking, to do the tedious but necessary homework in order to learn all sides of a given issue. I believe she will then move forward with innovative solutions based on her professional background, her effective leadership style, and unique life experiences.

Join me in voting for Suzanne Truchard for District 1.

Carol Barge

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to clean house

Letter: Time to clean house

A big step in the direction of solving all this would be to elect two new supervisors — Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell — this November. They will start to clean house and help us feel proud and connected again.

Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

I am excited to vote for Mayor John Dunbar because of our need for experienced leadership in this position. He would be that guy having managed the Town of Yountville as mayor for the past 12 years.

Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor in Napa County. With over 30 years of leadership and community service in our county, Joelle has a great depth of knowledge and experience to step into the role of county supervisor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News