Letter: Truchard our choice for District 1 Supervisor

Our county government greatly impacts our quality of life – from addressing traffic, housing, public safety and our environment. We have real challenges and opportunities ahead – and that’s why we need to elect someone with the vision, determination and collaborative approach to move our community forward. Suzanne Truchard will bring people together and achieve real solutions that benefit our community.

In no case was that more apparent than Suzanne’s ability to organize residents, and be a voice against, the Napa Oaks development project that was defeated due to grassroots advocacy. The land is now a designated greenbelt, which will keep this land in open space for decades to come thanks in part to Suzanne’s hard work and effectiveness.

We don’t need infighting on the Board. We need the county and city to work together to make our local government work for us. Suzanne has a record of coalition-building as evidenced through her support from Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Diane Dillon, who would typically fall into opposing political camps. And a majority of the Napa City Council (Vice Mayor Mary Luros, Councilmember Beth Painter, and Councilmember Bernie Narvaez) agree that Suzanne Truchard is the best partner for getting results on longstanding issues. This is a testament to Suzanne’s ability to bring people together for the shared goal of making Napa County better off than we found it.

Suzanne will work with all stakeholders and restore civility to the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Most importantly, she isn’t about rhetoric; she’s about results. We need to make advances on housing, homelessness, the environment, the economy, transportation infrastructure, and so much more. Suzanne has proven she can bring people together. She’s an advocate for inclusion, transparency, and collaborative decision-making.

The bottom line – she will get the job done. Let’s make sure the Board of Supervisors meets our needs. Join us in supporting Suzanne Truchard for Supervisor. Vote by November 8.

Bill Dodd

State Senator and former Napa County Supervisor

Jill Techel

Former Mayor of Napa

