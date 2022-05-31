Letter: Truchard the best for the job

Suzanne Besú Truchard will put locals first.

Napa County voters are frustrated. We are concerned about the loss and degradation of the things we love about our community. We want to keep our small-town roots in an era of immense change.

We all love the Napa Valley and its natural surroundings. It is one of the more unique places in the country, if not the world, which is why we need balanced, dynamic, and thoughtful leadership that understands the plight of locals.

This is the type of leadership that Suzanne Besú Truchard will bring to the Board of Supervisors as the most highly qualified candidate for District 1. Ms. Truchard's background and qualifications are as unique as this valley. What a windfall to the community to have a candidate who is a community advocate first and foremost while also possessing an Ivy League education, owning a small business, and an amazing and loving mother and wife. She is honest, smart, compassionate, tough, and humble.

Napa will always be an agricultural community at its core. To our immense benefit, the agriculture we grow can be turned into wines sought the world over. This unique situation means that often those with the least financial means produce products for those with the most. We need a leader that understands all facets of Napa and will make the right decisions for our community. Suzanne is the right person for the job.

I urge all those eligible to vote to cast their ballot for Suzanne Besú Truchard on or before June 7th.

Michael Jennaro

Napa