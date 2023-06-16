The brilliance of Special Counsel Jack Smith and staff is evident in the fact that their illustrated indictment left The Former Guy (TFG) so little room to contest the merits of his "alleged" crimes. Guilt-or-innocence is barely on the discussion docket, as TFG has amply hung himself by word-and-deed.

Rather, the furious tribal bleatings and war whoops of the Far Right focus on some wayward notion of fairness, claiming the entire process is tainted by targeting its defendant. They are fatally burdened, however, by a heavy dose of irony, as well as facts that evoke the father of all political scandals: Nixon’s Watergate.

Bogus cries of legal "weaponization" are blathered in service to a shark whose career is defined by the real thing. Expect to be paid for services? "Sue me and I’ll drag it out 10 years." Complain about social misbehavior? "Sue me and your entire sexual history will be put on public display." Anticipate a diploma? "Ha - you flunked when you enrolled. Sue me." I do not know karma’s gender, but they are equally unforgiving.

Further, consider the primary subtext of Watergate: "it’s not the crime - it’s the cover-up." Like Nixon, TFG compounded the felony, quite literally, by "allegedly" moving, alternately hiding and displaying national secrets, inviting his attorneys to ‘pluck’ his problems away - and lying about it to obstruct investigators. Those actions transformed an incident that would otherwise be like a Watergate-style "third-rate burglary" into a pattern of misconduct where the Rule of Law demands formal intervention.

The only real mystery here is: where are Dems in support of said rule? The indolent press predictably polled aggrieved candidates and citizens who were conveniently, not-coincidentally attending GOP rallies - they were dismayed. But we Mods and Lefties should be publicly standing-up, shoulder-to-shoulder with Mr. Smith, with the American "innocent-til-proven" process, and most-of-all with the fundamental importance of the demands - and the protections - of the Rule of Law.

Count me in.

Thomas F Cushing

Napa