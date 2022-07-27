Letter: Trump will do anything to stay in power

Like millions of Americans, I watched the prime-time Jan. 6 committee hearings with rapt attention. Sadly, however, we are told that no matter what testimony is given or what new revelations we learn, few minds will be changed. People who would vote for Trump again didn’t bother to watch nor were they open to hearing the testimony.

As the proceedings were beginning, I opted to flip over to Fox Entertainment (I refuse to call it News) a few times to see if they were going to have live coverage of the committee hearings, which purportedly were going to show what former President Trump was doing during the three plus hours when the Capitol rioting and insurrection occurred. When I first looked, Fox host Jesse Waters was on a rant regarding Speaker Pelosi’s husband’s recent DUI arrest. A few minutes later I took another peek. This time someone from Fox was on the streets of New York interviewing alleged illegal immigrants. He was asking them how they entered the country. I took one more look a few minutes later and this time we had Laura Ingram showing footage taken in the last couple of years of Dr. Anthony Fauci. They were apparently attempting to embarrass him, as he had made comments about COVID-19 that ended up not being totally accurate or he later contradicted them.

For the handful of Americans out there that may have been undecided as to whether or not Trump should be held culpable for not only the rioting that was weeks in the preparation and ultimately occurred on that day, but also whether or not he was willfully negligent by allowing it to continue, then the hearings on last week gave plenty of evidence which could persuade those few folks.

Like many of us, because of previous reporting, I was well aware that Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were receiving numerous phone calls and text messages imploring that Trump go on television (and, or) tweet for his supporters to stop the rioting and occupation of the Capitol and go home. These messages came in virtually non-stop from Congresspeople like Kevin McCarthy and Margorie Taylor Green, media personalities such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram, and his own children, Don Jr. and Ivanka. Yet Trump was unmoved. Indeed, during the middle of the mayhem he tweeted that Pence didn’t “have the courage” to do the “right thing,” which Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security advisor to Trump, testified to the panel “only added fuel to the fire.”

What I wasn’t aware of was how frightened the security personnel assigned to protect the Vice-President were for their very lives. We heard radio audio of them as they called family members to say goodbye. They were genuinely afraid they wouldn’t make it out alive due to the angry mob descending nearby. We even saw video of Senator Josh Hawley scurrying quickly for safety. You may have seen the photo of him only a few hours before giving a supportive “right on'' upright arm gesture to the Capitol crowd prior to the breach itself. But in the heat of the moment, he was heading as far away as he could go.

Since that day a year and a half ago now, Trump has shown no contrition, no remorse or regret, and no sorrow for the officers who died. Nor has he offered any apology for his part in the planning leading up to Jan. 6 and including the events that occurred on that day. He wanted to stay in power at whatever was the cost to the nation or, for that matter, no matter how many lives would be lost in the process.

There has been considerable speculation if Trump would run again for the presidency, and Trump himself has hinted that he will seek the nomination again in 2024. It cannot be overstated. Our country’s democracy cannot afford to allow him to get anywhere close to the levers of power ever again. If there is one thing we should have learned during these hearings it is this. It’s that Trump does not care one whit for anything except himself, power, and money, and the rest of humanity be damned.

Republicans, you can do better than nominating this man. If you haven’t been paying any attention to the hearings, take a minute to see what your fellow Republicans who have already testified swore under oath as to what they saw and heard. The words from people you know such as former Attorney General Bill Barr to people we have just heard about for the first time like Cassidy Hutchinson tell the story of a man who would literally do anything to stay in power. This is in spite of numerous courts, election officials, and people in his inner circle telling him that the game was over. He lost.

John Sensenbaugh

Napa