Letter: Tulocay Cemetery cleanup scheduled for Jan. 23

We, at Tulocay Cemetery, are asking for help from our community. As Napa County’s oldest local non-profit organization and an historic landmark, we seek your support and participation in maintaining many long-standing cemetery safety and visual standards regarding grave decorations.

We know that Tulocay is a treasured and sacred place for the community and caring for it now and into the future will take us all working together.

In May of 2022, the Tulocay Cemetery was the subject of criticism for what has been policy for many years, namely that grave decorations are limited to fresh or artificial flowers placed in approved vases. Per this policy, a clean-up occurred and caused upset for some families, for which the cemetery is very sorry. Since May, our cemetery staff have met with many families and they have overwhelmingly shared a vision for a neat, uniform appearance that honors interred loved ones and shows respect for the historic property.

The reasons for the decoration policy are twofold: to keep up the clean and respectful look that families expect for their interred loved ones and to provide a safe work environment for the gardening and landscaping professionals who maintain the cemetery’s 52 acres.

We write now to inform the community that the next clean-up begins Jan. 23.

The 2022/23 Winter/Christmas Holiday Season at Tulocay Cemetery extends from Thanksgiving to mid-January, when all non-conforming decorations will be removed. The Cemetery has always allowed extra time for clean-up of at least one week following all national holidays.

Families are asked to retrieve all sentimental items before this date. The clean-up policy specifies that removed items not be subsequently returned to the grave in the days and weeks following the clean-up. The cemetery cannot be responsible for items that are lost.

Maintaining the 52-acre site, with approximately 70,000 individuals interred, is becoming a greater challenge. Our Tulocay Superintendent, Jose Garibay, who has been with the Cemetery for 28 years, shares that it very difficult to carefully maintain the grounds as more and more people place non-conforming materials at grave sites.

We ask for our families’ help in avoiding pinwheels, lights, glass objects and frames, all of which can be dangerous if our equipment hits them. We respect our families and don’t want to discard anything that may be important or sentimental, but it is impossible for us to make these judgements. We suggest that precious mementos be kept at home where they can best be protected.

Tulocay has placed updated signage that highlights the decoration policies and schedules. Signs are located at entrances to the grounds.

We are doing our best to reach out directly to as many families as possible but, as a 163-year-old cemetery, with a small staff, we do not have a comprehensive database to work from. We are working on making our social media platforms more communicative, and our goal is to keep the community updated. It comes down to this: we ask everyone to please maintain Tulocay Cemetery in a manner that honors our community, ensures its beauty, and protects the safety of visitors and our groundskeepers. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us, or visit our website, www.tulocaycemetery.org

With many thanks.

Jeff Gerlomes

CEO, Tulocay Cemetery