Letter: Ukraine is like California

The area called Ukraine has fallen into dispute many times in recorded history. People who live there resist control, period. The rich land provides needed resources worldwide.

It's a lot like California in that regard. Our governor almost attended an international climate conference independent of President Biden. That's a passive revolt. If the Republicans return to control the White House, California could find federal troops blocking access to Planned Parenthood clinics. It's a slippery slope from there to the feeling of occupation from a far away Capitol.

I like the Ukraine, and its people. Let's cut Putin in on the action and call it uber-détente. We are not innocent, nor isolated from it.

Gregory Sprehn

Napa

