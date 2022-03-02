Letter: Unconditional support for diversity of faiths

Last week, the Napa Valley Register informed us of hate flyers on Napa streets near our local synagogue. As we read the article, we were overwhelmed with sadness, disappointment, anger and then resolve— to counteract this horrible act.

This demonstration of hatred is not acceptable. Not in our Napa. It does not represent our community.

We are members of the Napa Valley Interfaith Council. We have leaders from several faith communities on our council, including Jews, Muslims, Protestants, Buddhists, Bahai, Quakers and the Center for Spiritual Living.

We stand in unconditional support of our Jewish friends — in unconditional support of the diversity of faiths that enrich our country. We will continue to work toward unifying our beloved Napa through love and supporting each other.

We invite you to join us in refusing to accept hate-filled actions and in promoting kindness, loving and understanding.

Rev. Jay Lang

The Napa Valley Interfaith Council