Letter: Understood the curse language

I understood the publication of the homeless man's comments verbatim on the closing of "The Bowl" ("Napa city, agencies move to shut down homeless camp The Bowl," Nov. 9)

As former editor Sean Scully stated in his explanation on Nov. 14, it also "made me feel his plight." Plus his rage at "the system" and the wealthy. I would also be upset if told to leave my home, being only allowed two bags of personal possessions and no pets in order to stay at a communal shelter.

I am in favor of our city continuing to work with Burbank Housing and Adobe Services to address the homeless situation. I am in favor of turning The Wine Valley Lodge on South Combs Street into interim housing.

I also favor of the former Sunrise Senior Housing on Valle Verde Avenue to be developed into interim housing by Heritage House Partners .

I would also like to see the new owners ( Napa Community Real Estate Fund LP) of the former Napa County Health and Human Services campus on Old Sonoma Road partner with Heritage Housing Partners to include some interim housing in that project which is also in my neighborhood .

In my opinion, there are always going to be homelessness. Studies show that the majority of homeless people have alcohol or mental health issues which may impede their desire to "work within the system."

Dave P. Wagner

Napa