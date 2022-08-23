Letter: Unimpressed with county response

On Aug. 12, my husband I intended a Zoom meeting of the Napa County Housing Element Advisory Committee that was extremely disappointing.

Sadly by the end of the meeting, our impression was there was no organization of said meeting. Our elected officials seem to take no real interest in the hundreds of letters written to them pointing out the multitude of dangers in developing the Bishop Ranch Property for high density living.

Planning, Building & Environmental Services Director David Morrison seems to always have a negative response when asked about other possible locations that may be much more viable and better for the people who would occupy said high density properties. Why is that? It seems everyone just wants to wrap this up and not put in any more effort to find a better alternative.

My husband and I look forward to the next election. We hope there will be people running who truly listen and care about their constituents.

It would be nice to see the planning department and supervisors do their job for the people.

Janice and Todd Ballard

Napa