Thank you for publishing the article “Alzheimer’s and HRT: Study suggests sweet spot to avoid dementia.” As the designated Alzheimer’s Resource Center for Napa County, we are all too aware of the increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia in our community. Each research study helps us in our consultations with those concerned with memory loss, patients diagnosed with the disease, and their care partners.

We would like to encourage anyone in Napa County with concerns about memory loss, Alzheimer’s and dementia, either for themselves, a friend or a family member, to contact us for a free consultation. We also offer classes for caregivers, respite for family members and an award-winning Adult Day Health program, which offers significant therapeutic and social benefits to the participants and their families.

We are also delighted to partner with Senior Helpers to welcome internationally acclaimed Alzheimer’s expert Teepa Snow to Napa on June 20 for a day-long workshop on Alzheimer’s care. The workshop called “Innovative Approaches to Dementia Care,” offers tremendous insights and advanced techniques in caring for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

For more information about our Alzheimer’s Resource Center or the Teepa Snow workshop, please contact me at melissa.gerard@providence.org.

Melissa Gerard

Alzheimer's Day Care Resource Center Program Manager

Providence Adult Day Health Napa Valley