This is a reply to Josh Lamperts' letter to the editor. The Uptown sign brings back memories of going to the movies back in the day. There is very little left of our downtown due to changes, earthquakes and old buildings that need to be replaced. For those of us who have been here all or most of our lives, we look at that sign fondly.
Turning the sign off would make it look as if it was closed and it's not. The Altmaras kept it the same inside and out for a reason. It brings back great memories. The Register has done many articles on the history of the Uptown Theater. Take a look.
Cindy Hood
Napa