What is the mystery behind the Uptown Theatre neon sign being on every night?

I live across the street, and I have called my supervisor, reached out to Slow Down Napa, collected a petition and no explanation — no flexibility on using it on show nights only.

There is a great sense of community here in Napa, but it is overshadowed by people trying to make money off of people who have money; to be the ones who metaphorically supply the participants of the gold rush, without being directly involved.

Napa has good "bones" but sometimes it takes a major confrontation to handle a small dispute. I hope that we can be a peaceful kingdom like I have seen Napa portrayed in local museums and in images of the halcyon days when it was still unspoiled.

Back to the topic at hand: Is there a reason the sign is on every night? Maybe someone who has been here longer than me can enlighten me. After three years here, I am not new anymore, but still have a long way to go before I consider myself a local.

Josh Lampert

Napa