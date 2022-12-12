 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use the Give!Guide to give back

Congratulations to the CanDo organization for the 10th anniversary of its Give!Guide.

This year’s guide includes 72 local nonprofits and UC Master Gardeners of Napa County is honored to be among them. The Give!Guide is easy to search so you can find organizations that share your values and easily make a donation. You can also purchase gift cards so your recipients can choose the organizations that benefit. The Give!Guide is accepting donations until Dec. 31.

Even if you can’t donate right now, please take a look at the Give!Guide to learn about the many worthy nonprofit organizations that support our community. Perhaps you will be inspired to find a way to help, or you may connect with an organization that could help you.

Napa Valley CanDo is an all-volunteer organization launched in 2009. Its mission is to “connect, inspire and empower Napa Valley residents” to get involved in community projects and make a difference — “neighbors helping neighbors.”

To view the Give!Guide, visit www.CanDoGiveGuide.org. To learn more about CanDo and its volunteer opportunities and programs, visit nvcando.org

Yvonne Rasmussen

Volunteer Coordinator, UC Master Gardeners of Napa County

