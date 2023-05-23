Regarding the letter from David Caul, “Using wood chips for weed suppression is a bad practice”, I cannot let that go by without comment. Using chip mulch for weed suppression is a good practice, when properly applied, and it has many environmental benefits.

Mr. Caul makes the point: “…blowing chips back on the property from where it came is a dangerous, potentially flammable practice”, referring to large piles of it.

True, wood chips are flammable. In the course of my work, observing many properties damaged by the wildfires of the past few years, I noted wood siding and fences burned when burning mulch was in contact with wooden structures.

Quoting Cal Fire: “Eliminate combustible mulches within 0-5 feet from the home and recognize that from 5-30 feet, combustible mulch can burn and emit embers.”

Wood chip mulch properly applied bestows many benefits: Soil conservation, gradual improvement in fertility, improved soil structure, enhancement of beneficial soil organisms, soil moisture conservation, and improved vitality in trees and other plants.

The free chipping of cleared and stacked underbrush is a valuable service for property owners, but chipping is only a portion of the work. The chips must be spread out in a layer about 4-inches thick and not near tree trunks and flammable structures. For property owners who receive this generous service, it entails grunt work with wheelbarrows, chip forks, and rakes.

Bill Pramuk

Napa

Editor's note: Bill Pramuk is an arborist and contributing columnist to the Napa Valley Register.