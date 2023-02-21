After reading Barry Eberling's article on the fiasco regarding the use, or lack of use, of the inmate re-entry facility there is one big question. Why isn't State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry involved in resolving this issue?

Taxpayer money, both state and local tax money, is being wasted on a vacant building. Instead of giving criminals lighter sentences so they can go out and re-offend, why aren't they sentenced to this minimum security facility? Isn't the goal to rehabilitate. In addition many of the early releases also become homeless.

Why not allow them as part of their probation to voluntarily go to the re-entry program? There are some common sense solutions and the county and the state need to stop arguing funding rules and get back to some common sense solutions. Again it's all taxpayer (our) money, no matter if it's state or county, and the building should be used for it's intended purpose.

Tom Johnston

Napa