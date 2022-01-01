Letter: Vaccinations are a community effort

We're at 43,000 shots and counting — thanks to your help and over 150 volunteers and countless community supporters and partners who fund this effort.

We were there first to vaccinate our seniors, our farmworkers, our teachers, the essential workers who risked everything to keep our society functioning, our restaurant and hospitality workers, our teens, and now our kids. We vaccinated people from every Bay Area county (and beyond) as well as employees and patients from other hospitals, clinics, and health plans.

We vaccinated our most vulnerable neighbors in their homes and the rest of our community at colleges, parks, schools, businesses, churches, community and senior centers, farmers markets, and in the middle of the vineyards, all across the county.

We helped ensure a healthy harvest and kept Napa County safe from becoming like other agricultural areas in the state that were ravaged by waves of infections and where countless lives were lost.

We kept going when other vaccinators took vacations because COVID-19 never takes a break.

We stepped up like we have for 143 years to care for our community. This wasn't our first pandemic!

We were here for the last one, and with your continued support, we will always go further to care for our community.

Thank you! To support our clinics, please visit shhfoundation.org.

Glen Newhart

President and CEO, St. Helena Hospital Foundation