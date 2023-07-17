All of us who live on Atlas Peak Road or Soda Canyon Road well remember the horror of Oct. 8, 2017 -- the Atlas Fire. It was a hot, dry night with lots of wind. And then about 10 p.m. all hell broke loose as one by one we realized the need to evaluate our homes.

A video from KPIX shows the situation on Atlas Peak Road about the time we evacuated. It shows the embers all over the road, a terrific wind blowing at the William Hill Winery and a parked car engulfed in flames. This area is adjacent to where VIP parking is proposed for the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado on July 28-30 with up to 12,000 attendees each day.

I find fault with the proposed size of these events which require numerous parking facilities to be set up on Atlas Peak Road which is exactly where fleeing residents would drive if necessary to evacuate. As can be seen in the video above those parking fields were engulfed in flames early in the Atlas Fire. What will these visitors do when they are running in fire and smoke and can’t access their cars? Does it make sense to have hundreds of visitor cars trying to enter narrow Atlas Peak Road or Hardman (after a day of enjoying adult beverages)? And how quickly can busses transport the remainder? And how do community residents escape?

I have reviewed the permit documents filed by the sponsors, who operate from New York City, but do not see where the County of Napa has determined/approved a safety plan for residents and attendees if another catastrophic fire event in this Fire Hazard Safety Zone were to occur during a concert. Presumably the disaster planners, including: Napa County Fire Department, the California State Fire Marshall, and the Napa County Executive Office-Risk Manager have been alerted to the filing of this permit but I do not see where they have made the determination that the plan is acceptable. Who has the responsibility, and authority, to cancel these events during Red Flag conditions?

Why is the event being advertised and tickets sold when the permit has not yet been issued? Is it already a done deal? What are the security preparations for the advertised “after parties" that are to run from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m?

I recommend:

That relevant fire officials and County Executive sign off on the permit and evacuation plans as they are the ones to protects us;

That the Sheriff and CHP have sufficient force to direct traffic including at APR-Westgate, APR-Hillside, Hardman-Silverado Trail…

The size of the event be reduced so that no parking lots are required on Atlas Peak Road;

Daniel and Naoko Mufson

Napa