Letter: Vet nonprofits during giving season

It’s no surprise this time of year to be inundated with an avalanche of letters and emails from nonprofits. My all-time high was 23 in one day. All tug at our hearts, and bank accounts, for seemingly wonderful organizations. In deciding it’s important to take time to do some homework.

I’ve been stunned at some of the results of just a few minutes of online research. I’ve found nonprofits having assets of several millions of dollars; a few in the billions. These are mostly national and international organizations.

In doing your research, does the request include an IRS number (FEIN)? If not, go to the organization’s web site. Is it there? It’s a red flag that an organization does not bother to include this information.

If you decide to do more, both the IRS and the California Attorney General maintain databases of the status of nonprofit revenue and expense details. If you have the IRS number, it is easy to do a search on either or both. If not, you can search by name or partial name.

To avoid spending this time, and after searching for data on many organizations, my strong preference and advice is to donate locally. The best source is the annual Give!Guide, sponsored by the Napa Valley Can Do organization. Since 2013 it has raised over $4 million dollars for local nonprofits. To be selected an organization must submit a detailed application including IRS and state Attorney General information. So, your research is done…except for the hard part: Selecting which of the 70 non-profits will receive your donations.

The Give!Guide is online for donations through December: https://www.candogiveguide.org/

John Pearson

Napa