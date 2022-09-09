 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Veterans banners to return

The city of Napa will again be installing banners in Napa's Veterans Memorial Park to honor members of our armed forces from Napa County who are currently deployed overseas.

The banners displayed over the past several years have meant a lot to the families of our deployed armed forces and have served as a reminder of the sacrifices our young men and women are making to protect us.

We would like to hear from the immediate families on active duty members so that we can gather the information to prepare the banners for display this November. The deadline for us to receive the information is Sept. 16.

If your family has someone in the military on active duty, please obtain the banner form at countyofnapa.org/203/Veterans-Services or by calling the Napa County Veterans Service Office (707) 253-4558 or email: vets@napavets.com.

If you know of a family who has a deployed veteran, please give this information to them so they can contact us.

Once again, a big thank you to Mayor Scott Sedgley and the city of Napa for helping to keep this worthy project going.

Frank Lucier

Napa County Veterans Commission

