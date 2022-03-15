Letter: Vine Transit needs to be more accessible

I contacted Vine Transit last week regarding an issue I feel needs to be addressed regarding rider accessibility.

Quite often VT utilizes the small grey buses for city fixed-route service. These buses have stair entrances, making them a real challenge for some riders to board.

I am a senior with limited mobility and find boarding these buses difficult. They are also not easy to board if you're carrying bags of groceries or have small children in tow.

I contacted VT and suggested that when new buses are purchased they select models that have a flat entrance. Their response was that new buses would be replaced as they become undrivable (of course) with no indication my issue would be a point of consideration.

Vine Transit needs to ensure their buses are easily accessible to all passengers.

Diane Grundvig

Napa